Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Sells 37,500 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

FCX traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 375,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,727,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

