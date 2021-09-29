Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $96,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $9,990,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $999,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVSC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

