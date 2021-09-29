Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,849.57.

NYSE CMG traded up $10.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,849.84. 6,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,882.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,603.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

