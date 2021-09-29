Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Choice Hotels International has decreased its dividend by 73.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $564,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 over the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Choice Hotels International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Choice Hotels International worth $88,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

