Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,209,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,618 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.73% of Chubb worth $510,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 444.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 27.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 285,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,138,000 after purchasing an additional 61,248 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 259,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $1,574,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

NYSE:CB opened at $175.47 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day moving average of $169.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

