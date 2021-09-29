CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $405.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $294.79 and a 52-week high of $430.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

