CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,895 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $287.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.51 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

