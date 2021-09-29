CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $5.60 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,064 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 52,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,751,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Alcoa stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

