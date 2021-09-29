CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAAS. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

