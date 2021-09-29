CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,368 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 333.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,595,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,712 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,690,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 312,041 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,057,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

