CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 184 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $171,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

IGM opened at $406.94 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $297.95 and a twelve month high of $432.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.75.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.