CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 49,297 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,297 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,681,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,525,000 after acquiring an additional 483,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after acquiring an additional 634,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

