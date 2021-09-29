Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.53 Per Share

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cigna in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the health services provider will earn $5.53 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

Shares of CI opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1 year low of $160.37 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.8% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

