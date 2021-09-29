Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Up 4.5%

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.85 and last traded at $91.19. 61,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,235,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.26.
XEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. US Capital Advisors cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 39.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 697,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after acquiring an additional 362,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 32.5% during the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 91,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)
Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
