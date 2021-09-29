Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Up 4.5%

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.85 and last traded at $91.19. 61,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,235,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.26.

XEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. US Capital Advisors cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 39.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 697,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after acquiring an additional 362,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 32.5% during the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 91,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

