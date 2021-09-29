Citigroup Raises Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $150.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s current price.

DAVA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

DAVA opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 158.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.13. Endava has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Endava’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Endava by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

