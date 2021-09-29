Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.62

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.62 and traded as high as $25.97. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 40,930 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $397.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

