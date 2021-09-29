Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) Trading Up 2.4%

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.