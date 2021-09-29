Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $2.66 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.66.

CCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of CCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. 1,289,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $33,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

