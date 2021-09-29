Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345,532 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 172,705 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $29,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 58,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

