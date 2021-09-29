CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Up 7.7%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) shot up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.54. 23,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,133,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNX. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $3,335,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

