Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,415,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,920 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises approximately 2.4% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $736,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 350,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after buying an additional 52,775 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 677,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after acquiring an additional 125,760 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,790,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 54.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,102,000 after acquiring an additional 347,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.27. 5,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,830. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.