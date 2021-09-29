Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Director James Healy Sells 100,150 Shares

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,808,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Healy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

On Wednesday, September 29th, James Healy sold 286,076 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 982,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $125,000.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.