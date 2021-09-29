Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.63.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $229.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.91. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $207,270.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,530 shares of company stock valued at $232,792,154 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

