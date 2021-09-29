Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.63.
NASDAQ:COIN opened at $229.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.91. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $207,270.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,530 shares of company stock valued at $232,792,154 in the last ninety days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
