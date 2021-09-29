Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 24,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,205,987 shares.The stock last traded at $19.03 and had previously closed at $19.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.