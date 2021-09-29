Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 57,500 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.11% of Service Co. International worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,516,000 after acquiring an additional 214,074 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,141.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $1,362,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.88. 22,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

