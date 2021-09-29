Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,947 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Several research firms have commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

