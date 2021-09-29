Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 12,561 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,209,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,138,000 after buying an additional 28,618 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 352,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,032,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chubb by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB opened at $175.47 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.