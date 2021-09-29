Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $17.18 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 36,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 307,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

LOW stock opened at $205.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.