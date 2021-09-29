Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Plans $0.39 Variable Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.388 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of ELP stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

