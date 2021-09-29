Comparing Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Li Auto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A Li Auto $1.45 billion 18.50 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -163.31

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li Auto.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A Li Auto -3.89% -2.22% -1.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Li Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00 Li Auto 0 1 8 1 3.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.83%. Li Auto has a consensus target price of $43.51, suggesting a potential upside of 66.52%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Li Auto.

Summary

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric beats Li Auto on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

