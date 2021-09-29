Comparing Stem (NYSE:STEM) & QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Stem (NYSE:STEM) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stem and QuantumScape, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 4 0 3.00 QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17

Stem currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.61%. QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 85.33%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Stem.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stem and QuantumScape’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -64.79

Profitability

This table compares Stem and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem N/A -229.86% -27.74% QuantumScape N/A -17.38% -11.78%

Summary

Stem beats QuantumScape on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

