Comparing TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) & Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

TranSwitch has a beta of -5.56, suggesting that its share price is 656% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

75.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TranSwitch and Applied Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied Materials $17.20 billion 6.98 $3.62 billion $4.17 31.87

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TranSwitch and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Materials 0 5 19 0 2.79

Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $152.70, indicating a potential upside of 14.91%. Given Applied Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Profitability

This table compares TranSwitch and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A Applied Materials 24.54% 49.27% 24.11%

Summary

Applied Materials beats TranSwitch on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corp. designs, develops and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide core functionality for voice, data and video communications equipment for network, enterprise and customer premises applications. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-Chip solutions and software solutions for fixed, third generation and fourth generation mobile, V over IP and multimedia infrastructures. The firm also offer HDMI & DisplayPort and also feature its proprietary HDP and AnyCable technologies. It serves global telecom equipment providers, semiconductor, and consumer product companies. TranSwitch was founded by Michael C. McCoy, Santanu Das, and Steward S. Flaschen on April 26, 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes; coating systems and display technologies for television; personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

