Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $65,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.64. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

