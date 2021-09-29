Computacenter (LON:CCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,658.32

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,658.32 ($34.73) and traded as high as GBX 2,874 ($37.55). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,720 ($35.54), with a volume of 90,635 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCC. Barclays increased their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,828.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,658.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Computacenter Company Profile (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.