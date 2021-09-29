Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post sales of $147.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $149.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $583.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $581.10 million to $585.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $597.83 million, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comtech Telecommunications.
CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.
CMTL stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.
About Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.
