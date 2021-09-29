Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Concentrix stock opened at $172.96 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $177.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.37.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

