Condor Capital Management Sells 74 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,410 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $283.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

