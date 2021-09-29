Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Acquires $103,777.56 in Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 38,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,777.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CNFR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 77,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,456. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

