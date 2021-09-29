ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.65

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 4736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Several research firms have commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

