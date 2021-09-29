Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.00. 1,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,740. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.18 and its 200 day moving average is $227.21.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

