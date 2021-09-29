CONTRACOIN Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $13.01 million and approximately $45,359.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00084297 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000068 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,958,670 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

