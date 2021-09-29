Contrasting Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) & Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Truett-Hurst alerts:

This table compares Truett-Hurst and Better Choice’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truett-Hurst $6.57 million 0.38 -$1.81 million N/A N/A Better Choice $42.59 million 2.51 -$59.33 million ($1.21) -2.99

Truett-Hurst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Better Choice.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Truett-Hurst and Better Choice, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00

Better Choice has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.99%. Given Better Choice’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Truett-Hurst.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Truett-Hurst has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Truett-Hurst and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truett-Hurst N/A N/A N/A Better Choice -46.28% N/A -85.70%

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of winery products. It offers its products through a direct-to-consumer channel including their tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery websites. Its brands include Truett Hurst, VML, and Svengali. The company was founded by Phillip L. Hurst, Paul E. Dolan, III and Heath E. Dolan in November 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, CA.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Truett-Hurst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truett-Hurst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.