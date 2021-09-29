Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPPMF shares. TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

CPPMF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 59,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,486. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $480.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $115.65 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.