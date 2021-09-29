Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.66. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 651,582 shares.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 441.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 85,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $7,684,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

