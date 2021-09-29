CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,023.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after buying an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 945.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after buying an additional 10,852,735 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 816.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,463,000 after buying an additional 3,942,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 924.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,989,000 after buying an additional 3,181,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

