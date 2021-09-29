Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,990 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $51,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after purchasing an additional 189,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $454.16. The stock had a trading volume of 44,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.04 and a 200 day moving average of $401.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.73.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

