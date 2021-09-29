Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $495.00 at Citigroup

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $460.00 to $495.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $458.73.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $447.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 64.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.6% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

