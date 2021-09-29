CoTrader Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,151.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $944,546.86 and approximately $1,151.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00120027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00176275 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.