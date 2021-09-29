Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.18.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $221.91 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $208,997.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,113 shares of company stock worth $38,461,273. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.