CPChain Price Reaches $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $113,227.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.70 or 0.00370967 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002099 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.36 or 0.00903880 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

